Punjab Assembly Elections: Guru Har Sahai Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Guru Har Sahai Assembly Constituency (AC No. 78) in Firozpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Guru Har Sahai Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Gurmeet Singh Sodhi won Guru Har Sahai constituency seat securing 62787 votes, beating SAD candidate Vardev Singh by a margin of 5796 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Guru Har Sahai constituency were 157685. Of that, 1,36,574 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

