Punjab Assembly Elections: Hoshiarpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Hoshiarpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 43) in Hoshiarpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Hoshiarpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Sunder Sham Arora won Hoshiarpur constituency seat securing 49951 votes, beating BJP candidate Tikshan Sud by a margin of 11,233 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Hoshiarpur constituency were 1,76,169. Of that, 1,22,179 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in the Hoshiarpur assembly constituency.