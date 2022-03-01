Punjab Assembly Elections: Jagraon Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Jagraon Assembly Constituency (AC No. 70) in Ludhiana district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Jagraon Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, AAAP candidate Saravjit Kaur Manuke won Jagraon constituency seat securing 61521 votes, beating INC candidate Malkit Singh Dakha by a margin of 25576 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jagraon constituency were 175752. Of that, 1,34,662 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jagraon assembly constituency.