Punjab Assembly Elections: Jaitu Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Jaitu Assembly Constituency (AC No. 89) in Faridkot district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Jaitu Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, AAAP candidate Baldev Singh won Jaitu constituency seat securing 45344 votes, beating INC candidate Mohammad Sadique by a margin of 9993 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jaitu constituency were 143296. Of that, 1,19,167 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

