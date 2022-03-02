Punjab Assembly Elections: Jalandhar Cantt. Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Jalandhar Cantt. Assembly Constituency (AC No. 37) in Jalandhar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Jalandhar Cantt. Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Pargat Singh Powar won Jalandhar Cantt. constituency seat securing 59349 votes, beating SAD candidate Sarabjit Singh Makkar by a margin of 29124 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jalandhar Cantt. constituency were 184483. Of that, 1,25,366 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

