Punjab Assembly Elections: Jalandhar Central Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Jalandhar Central Assembly Constituency (AC No. 35) in Jalandhar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Jalandhar Central Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Rajinder Beri won Jalandhar Central constituency seat securing 55,518 votes, beating BJP candidate Manoranjan Kalia by a margin of 24,078 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jalandhar Central constituency were 1,55,905. Of that, 1,05,303 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jalandhar Central assembly constituency.