Punjab Assembly Elections: Jalandhar North Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Jalandhar North Assembly Constituency (AC No. 36) in Jalandhar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Jalandhar North Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Avtar Singh Junior won Jalandhar North constituency seat securing 69715 votes, beating BJP candidate K D Bhandari by a margin of 32291 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jalandhar North constituency were 172431. Of that, 1,23,309 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jalandhar North assembly constituency.