Punjab Assembly Elections: Jalandhar West Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Jalandhar West Assembly Constituency (AC No. 34) in Jalandhar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Jalandhar West Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku won Jalandhar West constituency seat securing 53,983 votes, beating BJP candidate Mahinder Pal Bhagat by a margin of 17,334 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jalandhar West constituency were 1,51,884. Of that, 1,09,439 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jalandhar West assembly constituency.