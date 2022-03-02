Punjab Assembly Elections: Jandiala Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Jandiala Assembly Constituency (AC No. 14) in Amritsar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Jandiala Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala won Jandiala constituency seat securing 53042 votes, beating SAD candidate Dalbir Singh by a margin of 18422 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jandiala constituency were 169613. Of that, 1,24,808 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jandiala assembly constituency.