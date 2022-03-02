Punjab Assembly Elections: Kapurthala Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Kapurthala Assembly Constituency (AC No. 27) in Kapurthala district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Kapurthala Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Rana Gurjit Singh won Kapurthala constituency seat securing 56378 votes, beating SAD candidate Advocate Paramjit Singh by a margin of 28817 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kapurthala constituency were 141299. Of that, 1,04,886 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kapurthala assembly constituency.