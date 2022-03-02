Punjab Assembly Elections: Kartarpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Kartarpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 33) in Jalandhar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Kartarpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Chaudhary Surinder Singh won Kartarpur constituency seat securing 46,729 votes, beating SAD candidate Seth Sat Paul by a margin of 6,020 votes. In 2017, the total number of voters in Kartarpur constituency was 1,70,852. Of that, 1,25,264 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

