Punjab Assembly Elections: Khadoor Sahib Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Khadoor Sahib Assembly Constituency (AC No. 24) in Amritsar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Khadoor Sahib Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Ramanjeet Singh Sahota Sikki won Khadoor Sahib constituency seat securing 64,666 votes, beating SAD candidate Ravinder Singh Brahampura by a margin of 17,055 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Khadoor Sahib constituency were 1,94,370. Of that, 1,45,542 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Khadoor Sahib assembly constituency.