Punjab Assembly Elections: Khanna Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Khanna Assembly Constituency (AC No. 57) in Ludhiana district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.
Punjab Election Result 2022: Khanna Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Gurkirat Singh Kotli won Khanna constituency seat securing 55690 votes, beating AAAP candidate Anil Dutt Phally by a margin of 20591 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Khanna constituency were 160323. Of that, 1,25,732 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Khanna assembly constituency.
