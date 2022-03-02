Punjab Assembly Elections: Kharar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Kharar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 52) in Rupnagar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Kharar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, AAAP candidate Kanwar Sandhu won Kharar constituency seat securing 54171 votes, beating INC candidate Jagmohan Singh Kang by a margin of 2012 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kharar constituency were 222081. Of that, 1,58,419 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kharar assembly constituency.