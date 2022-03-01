Punjab Assembly Elections: Kotkapura Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Kotkapura Assembly Constituency (AC No. 88) in Faridkot district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Kotkapura Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, AAAP candidate Kultar Singh Sandhwan won Kotkapura constituency seat securing 47401 votes, beating INC candidate Bhai Harnirpal Singh Kukku by a margin of 10075 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kotkapura constituency were 151953. Of that, 1,21,629 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kotkapura assembly constituency.