Punjab Assembly Elections: Lambi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Lambi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 83) in Muktsar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Lambi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, SAD candidate Parkash Singh won Lambi constituency seat securing 66375 votes, beating INC candidate Amarinder Singh by a margin of 22770 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Lambi constituency were 156334. Of that, 1,32,886 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Lambi assembly constituency.