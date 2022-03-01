Punjab Assembly Elections: Lehra Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Lehra Assembly Constituency (AC No. 99) in Sangrur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Lehra Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, SAD candidate Parminder Singh Dhindsa won Lehra constituency seat securing 65550 votes, beating INC candidate Rajinder Kaur Bhattal by a margin of 26,815 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Lehra constituency were 1,62,114. Of that, 1,37,242 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Lehra assembly constituency.