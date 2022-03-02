Punjab Assembly Elections: Ludhiana East Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Ludhiana East Assembly Constituency (AC No. 60) in Ludhiana district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Ludhiana East Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Sanjeev Talwar won Ludhiana East constituency seat securing 43010 votes, beating AAAP candidate Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) by a margin of 1581 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ludhiana East constituency were 182228. Of that, 1,29,146 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ludhiana East assembly constituency.