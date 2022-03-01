Punjab Assembly Elections: Ludhiana West Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Ludhiana West Assembly Constituency (AC No. 64) in Ludhiana district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Ludhiana West Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Bharat Bhushan (Ashu) won Ludhiana West constituency seat securing 66627 votes, beating AAAP candidate Ahbaab Singh Grewal by a margin of 36521 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ludhiana West constituency were 176915. Of that, 1,21,449 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ludhiana West assembly constituency.