Punjab Assembly Elections: Majitha Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Majitha Assembly Constituency (AC No. 13) in Amritsar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.
Punjab Election Result 2022: Majitha Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, SAD candidate Bikram Singh Majithia won the Majitha constituency seat securing 65,803 votes, beating INC candidate Sukhjinder Raj Singh (Lalli) by a margin of 22,884 votes. In 2017, the total voters in the Majitha constituency were 1,58,951. Of that, 1,21,684 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners, and losers in the Majitha assembly constituency.
