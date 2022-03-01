Punjab Assembly Elections: Malerkotla Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Malerkotla Assembly Constituency (AC No. 105) in Sangrur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Malerkotla Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Razia Sultana won Malerkotla constituency seat securing 58,982 votes, beating SAD candidate Mohammad Owais by a margin of 12,702 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Malerkotla constituency were 1,49,304. Of that, 1,25,652 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Malerkotla assembly constituency.