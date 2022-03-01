Punjab Assembly Elections: Malout Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Malout Assembly Constituency (AC No. 85) in Muktsar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Malout Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Ajaib Singh Bhatti won Malout constituency seat securing 49098 votes, beating SAD candidate Darshan Singh by a margin of 4989 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Malout constituency were 164835. Of that, 1,35,295 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Malout assembly constituency.