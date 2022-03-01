Punjab Assembly Elections: Mansa Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Mansa Assembly Constituency (AC No. 96) in Mansa district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Mansa Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, AAP candidate Nazar Singh Manshahia won Mansa constituency seat securing 70,586 votes, beating INC candidate Manoj Bala by a margin of 20,469 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mansa constituency were 2,06,801. Of that, 1,73,073 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mansa assembly constituency.