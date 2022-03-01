Punjab Assembly Elections: Maur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Maur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 95) in Bathinda district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Maur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, AAP candidate Jagdev Singh won Maur constituency seat securing 62282 votes, beating SAD candidate Janmeja Singh Sekhon by a margin of 14,677 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Maur constituency were 1,62,836. Of that, 1,36,740 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Maur assembly constituency.