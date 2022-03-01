Punjab Polls 2022: Maur Assembly Constituency Result

Punjab Assembly Elections: Maur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 01 2022, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 15:49 ist

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Maur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 95) in Bathinda district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Maur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, AAP candidate Jagdev Singh won Maur constituency seat securing 62282 votes, beating SAD candidate Janmeja Singh Sekhon by a margin of 14,677 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Maur constituency were 1,62,836. Of that, 1,36,740 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Maur assembly constituency.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Assembly Elections 2022
Punjab Assembly Elections
Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
Punjab Assembly Polls 2022
Punjab Elections
Punjab Polls
Punjab

What's Brewing

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

How not to help a friend in need

How not to help a friend in need

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

 