Punjab Assembly Elections: Mehal Kalan Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Mehal Kalan Assembly Constituency (AC No. 104) in Sangrur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Mehal Kalan Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, AAP candidate Kulwant Singh Pandori won Mehal Kalan constituency seat securing 57,551 votes, beating SAD candidate Ajit Singh Shant by a margin of 27,064 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mehal Kalan constituency were 1,55,500. Of that, 1,24,783 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mehal Kalan assembly constituency.