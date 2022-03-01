Punjab Assembly Elections: Moga Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Moga Assembly Constituency (AC No. 73) in Moga district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Moga Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Harjot Kamal Singh won Moga constituency seat securing 52357 votes, beating AAAP candidate Ramesh Grover by a margin of 1764 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Moga constituency were 193504. Of that, 1,44,678 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Moga assembly constituency.