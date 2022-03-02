Punjab Assembly Elections: Mukerian Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Mukerian Assembly Constituency (AC No. 39) in Hoshiarpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Mukerian Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Rajnish Kumar Babbi won Mukerian constituency seat securing 56787 votes, beating BJP candidate Arunesh Kumar by a margin of 23126 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mukerian constituency were 192224. Of that, 1,34,883 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mukerian assembly constituency.