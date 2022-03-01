Punjab Assembly Elections: Muktsar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Muktsar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 86) in Muktsar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Muktsar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, SAD candidate Kanwarjit Singh won Muktsar constituency seat securing 44894 votes, beating INC candidate Karan Kaur by a margin of 7980 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Muktsar constituency were 176114. Of that, 1,46,226 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Muktsar assembly constituency.