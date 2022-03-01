Punjab Assembly Elections: Nabha Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Nabha Assembly Constituency (AC No. 109) in Patiala district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Nabha Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Sadhu Singh won Nabha constituency seat securing 60,861 votes, beating AAP candidate Gurdev Singh Dev Mann by a margin of 18,995 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Nabha constituency were 1,75,673. Of that, 1,41,152 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nabha assembly constituency.