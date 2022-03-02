Punjab Assembly Elections: Nakodar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Nakodar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 31) in Jalandhar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Nakodar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, SAD candidate Gurpratap Singh Wadala won Nakodar constituency seat securing 56241 votes, beating AAAP candidate Sarwan Singh Hayer by a margin of 18407 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Nakodar constituency were 185071. Of that, 1,42,283 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nakodar assembly constituency.