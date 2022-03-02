Punjab Assembly Elections: Nawanshahr Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Nawanshahr Assembly Constituency (AC No. 47) in Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Nawanshahr Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Angad Singh won Nawanshahr constituency seat securing 38197 votes, beating SAD candidate Jarnail Singh Wahid by a margin of 3323 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Nawanshahr constituency were 168160. Of that, 1,27,775 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nawanshahr assembly constituency.