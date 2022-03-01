Punjab Assembly Elections: Nihal Singhwala Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Nihal Singhwala Assembly Constituency (AC No. 71) in Moga district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Nihal Singhwala Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, AAAP candidate Manjit Singh won Nihal Singhwala constituency seat securing 67313 votes, beating INC candidate Rajwinder Kaur by a margin of 27574 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Nihal Singhwala constituency were 192376. Of that, 1,50,363 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nihal Singhwala assembly constituency.