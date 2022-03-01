Punjab Assembly Elections: Patiala Rural Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Patiala Rural Assembly Constituency (AC No. 110) in Patiala district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Patiala Rural Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Brahm Mohindra won Patiala Rural constituency seat securing 68,891 votes, beating AAP candidate Karanvir Singh Tiwana by a margin of 27,229 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Patiala Rural constituency were 2,05,584. Of that, 1,45,659 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Patiala Rural assembly constituency.