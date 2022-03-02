Punjab Assembly Elections: Patti Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Patti Assembly Constituency (AC No. 23) in Amritsar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.
Punjab Election Result 2022: Patti Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Harminder Singh Gill won Patti constituency seat securing 64,617 votes, beating SAD candidate Adesh Partap Singh Kairon by a margin of 8,363 votes. In 2017, the total voters in the Patti constituency were 1,89,850. Of that, 1,42,655 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Patti assembly constituency.
