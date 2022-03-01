Punjab Assembly Elections: Payal Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Payal Assembly Constituency (AC No. 67) in Ludhiana district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Payal Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Lakhvir Singh Lakha won Payal constituency seat securing 57776 votes, beating AAAP candidate Gurpreet Singh Lapran by a margin of 21496 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Payal constituency were 159662. Of that, 1,30,744 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Payal assembly constituency.