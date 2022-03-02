Punjab Assembly Elections: Phagwara Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Phagwara Assembly Constituency (AC No. 29) in Kapurthala district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Phagwara Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Som Parkash won Phagwara constituency seat securing 45,479 votes, beating INC candidate Joginder Singh Mann by a margin of 2009 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Phagwara constituency were 1,78,370. Of that, 1,28,755 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Phagwara assembly constituency.