Punjab Assembly Elections: Phillaur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Phillaur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 30) in Jalandhar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Phillaur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, SAD candidate Baldev Singh Khaira won Phillaur constituency seat securing 41,336 votes, beating INC candidate Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary by a margin of 3,477 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Phillaur constituency were 1,93,958. Of that, 1,46,031 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Phillaur assembly constituency.