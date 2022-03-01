Punjab Assembly Elections: Qadian Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Qadian Assembly Constituency (AC No. 6) in Gurdaspur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Qadian Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Fatehjang Singh Bajwa won Qadian constituency seat securing 62596 votes, beating SAD candidate Sewa Singh by a margin of 11737 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Qadian constituency were 176309. Of that, 1,30,876 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Qadian assembly constituency.