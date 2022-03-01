Punjab Assembly Elections: Raikot Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Raikot Assembly Constituency (AC No. 69) in Ludhiana district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Raikot Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, AAAP candidate Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal won Raikot constituency seat securing 48245 votes, beating INC candidate Amar Singh by a margin of 10614 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Raikot constituency were 150418. Of that, 1,17,046 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Raikot assembly constituency.