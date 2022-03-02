Punjab Assembly Elections: Raja Sansi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Raja Sansi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 12) in Amritsar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Raja Sansi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria won the Raja Sansi constituency seat securing 59628 votes, beating SAD candidate Vir Singh Lopoke by a margin of 5727 votes. In 2017, the total voters in the Raja Sansi constituency were 167203. Of that, 1,31,091 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

