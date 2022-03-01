Punjab Assembly Elections: Rajpura Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Rajpura Assembly Constituency (AC No. 111) in Patiala district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Rajpura Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Hardial Singh Kamboj won Rajpura constituency seat securing 59,107 votes, beating AAP candidate Ashutosh Joshi by a margin of 32,565 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Rajpura constituency were 1,66,630. Of that, 1,27,047 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Rajpura assembly constituency.