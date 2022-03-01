Punjab Assembly Elections: Rampura Phul Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Rampura Phul Assembly Constituency (AC No. 90) in Bathinda district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Rampura Phul Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Gurpreet Singh Kangar won Rampura Phul constituency seat securing 55269 votes, beating SAD candidate Sikander Singh Maluka by a margin of 10385 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Rampura Phul constituency were 158494. Of that, 1,36,162 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

