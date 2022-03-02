Punjab Assembly Elections: Sahnewal Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Sahnewal Assembly Constituency (AC No. 59) in Ludhiana district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.
Punjab Election Result 2022: Sahnewal Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, SAD candidate Sharanjit Singh Dhillon won Sahnewal constituency seat securing 63184 votes, beating INC candidate Satwinder Kaur Bitti by a margin of 4551 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sahnewal constituency were 219853. Of that, 1,65,972 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sahnewal assembly constituency.
