Punjab Assembly Elections: Samana Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Samana Assembly Constituency (AC No. 116) in Patiala district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Samana Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Rajinder Singh won Samana constituency seat securing 62551 votes, beating SAD candidate Surjit Singh Rakhra by a margin of 9849 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Samana constituency were 178554. Of that, 1,48,174 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

