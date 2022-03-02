Punjab Assembly Elections: Samrala Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Samrala Assembly Constituency (AC No. 58) in Ludhiana district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Samrala Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Amrik Singh Dhillon won Samrala constituency seat securing 51930 votes, beating AAAP candidate Sarbans Singh Manki by a margin of 11005 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Samrala constituency were 167423. Of that, 1,33,951 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

