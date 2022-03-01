Punjab Assembly Elections: Sangrur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Sangrur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 108) in Sangrur district goes to the polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Sangrur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Vijay Inder Singla won Sangrur constituency seat securing 67,310 votes, beating AAP candidate Dinesh Bansal by a margin of 30,812 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sangrur constituency were 1,77,122. Of that, 1,42,013 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners, and losers in Sangrur assembly constituency.