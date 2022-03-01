Punjab Assembly Elections: Sanour Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Sanour Assembly Constituency (AC No. 114) in Patiala district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Sanour Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, SAD candidate Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra won Sanour constituency seat securing 58,867 votes, beating INC candidate Harinder Pal Singh Mann by a margin of 4,870 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sanour constituency were 2,04,931. Of that, 1,64,022 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sanour assembly constituency.