Punjab Assembly Elections: Sardulgarh Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Sardulgarh Assembly Constituency (AC No. 97) in Mansa district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Sardulgarh Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, SAD candidate Dilraj Singh won Sardulgarh constituency seat securing 59,420 votes, beating INC candidate Ajit Inder Singh by a margin of 8,857 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sardulgarh constituency were 1,73,068. Of that, 1,52,600 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sardulgarh assembly constituency.