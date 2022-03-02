Punjab Assembly Elections: Shahkot Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Shahkot Assembly Constituency (AC No. 32) in Jalandhar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Shahkot Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, SAD candidate Ajit Singh Kohar won Shahkot constituency seat securing 46,913 votes, beating INC candidate Hardev Singh Ladi by a margin of 4,905 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Shahkot constituency were 1,72,255. Of that, 1,34,507 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Shahkot assembly constituency.