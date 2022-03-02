Punjab Polls 2022: Sham Chaurasi Constituency Result

Punjab Assembly Elections: Sham Chaurasi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Mar 02 2022, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 14:44 ist

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Sham Chaurasi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 42) in Hoshiarpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Sham Chaurasi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Pawan Kumar Adia won Sham Chaurasi constituency seat securing 46,612 votes, beating AAP candidate Dr. Ravjot Singh by a margin of 3,815 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sham Chaurasi constituency were 1,66,750. Of that, 1,22,991 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sham Chaurasi assembly constituency.

